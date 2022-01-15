It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
