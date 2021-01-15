It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
