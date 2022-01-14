It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
