Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.