Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.57. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:15 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

Local Weather

