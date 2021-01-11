Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 27.72. A 18-degree low is forcasted. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.