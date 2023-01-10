Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.