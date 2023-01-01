Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:31 PM EST until SUN 2:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.