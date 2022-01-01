Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.