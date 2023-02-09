It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.