Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9. We'll see a low temperature of -14 degrees today. Expect cle…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Expect peri…