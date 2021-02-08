 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 17.52. 9 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

