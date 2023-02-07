Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9. We'll see a low temperature of -14 degrees today. Expect cle…