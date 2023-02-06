Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9. We'll see a low temperature of -14 degrees today. Expect cle…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Expect peri…