Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.