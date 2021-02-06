 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.3. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

