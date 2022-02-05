It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
