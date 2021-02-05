 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News