Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.