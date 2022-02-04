 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News