Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST.