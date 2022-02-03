Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

