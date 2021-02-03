 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.89. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Waterspout forms over Barnegat Bay in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News