Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
