Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
