It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees toda…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted lo…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degre…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted lo…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.