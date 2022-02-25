Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.