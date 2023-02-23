It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.