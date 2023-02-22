It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 4:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.