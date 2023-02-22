It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 4:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …