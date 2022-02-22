Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 9:47 PM EST until TUE 11:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.