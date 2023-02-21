Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…