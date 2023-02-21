Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.