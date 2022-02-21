Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 11:14 PM EST until MON 11:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.