Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 11:14 PM EST until MON 11:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
