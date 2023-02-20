The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.