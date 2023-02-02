Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
