It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.03. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM EST. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
