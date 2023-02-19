Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.