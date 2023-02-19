Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly c…
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees to…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted …