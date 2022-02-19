Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.