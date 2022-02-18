Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.