Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

