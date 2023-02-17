The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
