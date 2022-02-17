Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 11:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.