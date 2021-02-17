Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 8:15 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.