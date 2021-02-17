 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 8:15 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

