Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
