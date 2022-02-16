 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

