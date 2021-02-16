 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

Local Weather

