Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.