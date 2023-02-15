Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.