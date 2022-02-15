It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 5-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 3 degrees is today's low. We…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We wil…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A -2-degree low is fo…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?