It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Snow is expected to fall on much of the area beginning on Monday afternoon.
