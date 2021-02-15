 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

