The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.