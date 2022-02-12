Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.