It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
