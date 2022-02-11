Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Expect a drastic drop …
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. T…
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …