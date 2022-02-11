Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.