Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 30 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Expect peri…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 37-degree low is fore…