Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST.